Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Spooky Kingston: Ghosts stories from the downtown core

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 4:49 pm
Scary Kingston: Ghost stories from the downtown core
WATCH: Ghost stories from Kingston's Prince George Hotel and Rochleau Court

With Halloween quickly approaching, Global News is taking a look at some of the spookier stories in our area.

Kingston has no shortage of scary tales, from Kingston Penitentiary to Fort Henry and even Skeleton Park. The Haunted Walk of Kingston likes to tell those ghost stories.

Jax Harripersad is the manager of the Kingston office, and she picks up the story at the Old Prince George Hotel.

READ MORE: Last-minute Kingston shoppers search for the top costumes of Halloween 2019

“When the hotel was still operational on this property, cleaning staff often reported hearing and seeing strange things on the third floor. This included lights and radios turning on and off in the rooms, doors locking and unlocking and slamming shut behind them,” Harripersad said.

“Some staff actually reported seeing the shadowy figure of a women drifting through the hallway.”

Story continues below advertisement
Local stories inspired by real life ghosts
Local stories inspired by real life ghosts

Harripersad says the Ontario Street building dates back to 1809 when it was built for the Herchimer family. They had a business and home on the property and their youngest daughter, Lily, was having an affair with a sailor — a relationship her parents did not approve.

“So on nights when her love was in the harbour, Lily would hang a lit lantern from her windowsill, signalling to him that it was safe to come and visit,” Harripersad explained.

“Unfortunately, one night Lily fell asleep with the lantern still lit and a gust of wind blew it back into her room, setting it ablaze and Lily died in that fire.”

Must watch Halloween movies and TV shows
Must watch Halloween movies and TV shows

Harripersad goes on to say many people believe that the apparition is Lily Herchimer, searching forever for her lost love.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonCKWS TVHalloweenglobal KingstonTourGhostsGhost StoriesManagerJaxKingston ghost storiesold Prince George Hotel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.