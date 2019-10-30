Spooky Kingston: Ghosts stories from the downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween quickly approaching, Global News is taking a look at some of the spookier stories in our area.

Kingston has no shortage of scary tales, from Kingston Penitentiary to Fort Henry and even Skeleton Park. The Haunted Walk of Kingston likes to tell those ghost stories.

Jax Harripersad is the manager of the Kingston office, and she picks up the story at the Old Prince George Hotel.

“When the hotel was still operational on this property, cleaning staff often reported hearing and seeing strange things on the third floor. This included lights and radios turning on and off in the rooms, doors locking and unlocking and slamming shut behind them,” Harripersad said.

“Some staff actually reported seeing the shadowy figure of a women drifting through the hallway.”

Harripersad says the Ontario Street building dates back to 1809 when it was built for the Herchimer family. They had a business and home on the property and their youngest daughter, Lily, was having an affair with a sailor — a relationship her parents did not approve.

“So on nights when her love was in the harbour, Lily would hang a lit lantern from her windowsill, signalling to him that it was safe to come and visit,” Harripersad explained.

“Unfortunately, one night Lily fell asleep with the lantern still lit and a gust of wind blew it back into her room, setting it ablaze and Lily died in that fire.”

Harripersad goes on to say many people believe that the apparition is Lily Herchimer, searching forever for her lost love.