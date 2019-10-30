German funeral ends on ‘high’ note after mourners accidentally eat hash brownies

Send this page to someone via email

German funeral-goers got more than they bargained for when they were accidentally served hash brownies on Tuesday, police say.

After a burial in Wiethagen, mourners went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, a typical custom following funerals in Germany.

Shortly after eating, 13 people complained of nausea and dizziness, and needed medical treatment.

Police officials investigated the incident, revealing that a restaurant employee had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake the cakes.

One of them was full of hash, the Associated Press reports. This one happened to be the confection the employee accidentally took to feed her patrons after the funeral.

Police shared with media that the daughter was under investigation. As yet, it appears she hasn’t been charged.

The accidental hash eating happened in August but wasn’t shared with the public out of respect for those mourning.

Something similar happened in March when weed brownies were accidentally served at a senior citizen’s lunch in Whitestone, Ont., a small community 40 km northeast of Parry Sound.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called with reports of several seniors needing medical attention. They complained of dizziness and disorientation, as well as nausea and vomiting.

OPP Const. Miles Loach said police would attempt to figure out where the laced brownies originated, Business Insider reported at the time.

“These luncheons are catered. It’s still part of the investigation whether that was what happened … [that] somebody brought the wrong batch or somebody spiked them,” he said.

James McNurdo was involved in organizing the monthly seniors’ lunch club and said the little cakes were served buffet-style.

“I’ve done these events for a number of years for this particular group so, obviously, I’m as mortified as anybody,” he told the Globe and Mail.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of this, no doubt about it.”

No one suffered any serious effects following their accidental high.

—With files from Associated Press.

