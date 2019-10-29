Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays acquire ex-Mariners reliever

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 3:14 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Anthony Bass off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Fellow right-hander Ryan Dull has been designated for assignment to make room for Bass on the 40-man roster.

Bass, 31, was 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikesouts in 44 innings last season with Seattle.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Bass was second on the team with 44 relief appearances after signing a major-league contract on May 21.

Bass has a career record of 7-13 with a 4.38 ERA over eight seasons with five teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue JaysBaseballMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.