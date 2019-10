Send this page to someone via email

According to a witness, a minor collision involving a semi and a B.C. Transit bus occurred Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along Highway 97, near the entrance to the airport, with the semi allegedly clipping the bus.

Pieces of glass from a smashed door pane litter the floor of this bus following an alleged minor incident with a semi on Tuesday morning.

The witness said there were no injuries, but that a window on the bus door was broken.

More to come.