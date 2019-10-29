Menu

World

Lebanese PM plans to resign amidst growing protests

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 29, 2019 10:15 am
Updated October 29, 2019 10:26 am
WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather in Beirut after Lebanese PM announces plan to resign

Lebanon’s embattled prime minister says he is handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a “dead end” amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Saad Hariri spoke Tuesday after nearly two weeks of nationwide mass demonstrations. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that’s dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

READ MORE: Yes, there are more protests around the world — and here’s why

Hariri’s comments were quickly cheered by the few protesters who had returned to the epicenter of the protests in central Beirut.

A mob had broken up the protest camp shortly before Hariri spoke, tensions that reflected the division among politicians over how to handle the crisis.

Lebanon protests: Younger generation ditches differences to target ‘unjust’ system
Hariri called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace and prevent further economic deterioration.

He said he will present his resignation to President Michel Aoun.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
