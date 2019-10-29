Menu

World

Trump says Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s likely successor killed by U.S. military

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 29, 2019 9:44 am
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Andrew Harnik/AP

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. military had killed the person who likely would have succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of Islamic State.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops,” Trump said on Twitter. “Most likely would have taken the top spot.”

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but the United States on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Islamic State spokesman and a high-ranking figure within the jihadi group.

© 2019 Reuters
Donald TrumpISISAbu Bakr al-BaghdadiAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi killedAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi donald trumpAbu Bakr al-Baghdadi replacement
