Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Congress will vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Here’s what you need to know

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 7:46 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 7:49 pm
House to vote on next steps in Trump impeachment inquiry
WATCH ABOVE: House to vote on next steps in Trump impeachment inquiry

For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry. House committees are trying to determine if President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking a foreign country to investigate a political opponent.

A quick summary of the latest news:

What you need to know

— The House will take a vote this week to formalize Democrats’ impeachment inquiry amid Trump’s criticism that the probe is “illegitimate.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the step is being taken “to eliminate any doubt” about the process as the administration tries to block witnesses and withhold documents.

READ MORE: Here’s a step-by-step look at how a Trump impeachment trial might unfold

— A former national security official defied a House subpoena Monday, escalating a standoff between Congress and the White House over who will testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Story continues below advertisement

— The president and his GOP allies have repeatedly dismissed impeachment proceedings as an illegitimate scam. A federal judge ruled Friday it is not.

What’s next

Two National Security Council staff members, Alexander Vindman and Tim Morrison, are scheduled to appear this week and would be the first White House employees to testify in the inquiry. Morrison’s attorney, Barbara Van Gelder, said in an email Monday that if Morrison is subpoenaed, he will appear.

Former White House official refuses to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry
Former White House official refuses to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

Numbers that matter

If the House votes Thursday to set the procedures for the Trump impeachment inquiry, it will likely pass. The move would neutralize a Republican talking point that the inquiry is illegitimate because the House has not voted to authorize it.

Democrats have 234 members and need only 217 for a majority. So far, 228 have told the AP that they support the impeachment inquiry. Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash of Michigan has also said he supports the probe.

Worth watching

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said people like former national security official Charles Kupperman, who defied a subpoena Monday to testify at the House impeachment inquiry, “need to do their duty and show up.” He suggested Kupperman could be cited for contempt.

Story continues below advertisement
Key witness in Democrats’ impeachment probe testifies
Key witness in Democrats’ impeachment probe testifies

House Republicans continued to slam the probe, telling reporters that the closed-door testimony so far has turned up no direct evidence of an impeachable crime by Trump.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpUkraineCongressImpeachmenttrump impeachmentdemocratDonald Trump ImpeachmentUS Congressimpeachment Inquiry Trumptrump inquiryDemocrat Impeachment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.