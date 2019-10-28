Menu

Canada

Cemetery at former Sask. industrial school designated provincial heritage property

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:01 pm
A file photo of Indigenous children at a residential school.
A file photo of Indigenous children at a residential school. File

The cemetery at a former industrial school in Saskatchewan has been designated as a provincial heritage property.

At least 74 children who died while attending the Battleford Industrial School between 1883 and 1914 were buried on the school grounds.

The Battleford Industrial School Commemorative Association said the site is an important place of remembrance for descendants of those who attended the school, and for its impact on Indigenous people.

“This cemetery is an important place for all community members to better understand the inter-generational impacts of the residential school system,” association member Benedict Feist said on Monday.

“It’s a place to honour children who were separated from their families and communities. Children whose language, culture, Indigenous identity and in some cases, lives, were stolen at schools across Canada.”

It is also a place where future generations can learn about Canadian and Indigenous history and the impact residential schools had on Indigenous people, said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky.

“Through this designation, we recognize an important story in Saskatchewan’s history,” Makowsky said in a statement.

“Commemorating those who lost their lives, language and culture through residential schools is an important step for our province on the path toward reconciliation.”

The cemetery is located south of Battleford.

Government officials said provincial heritage properties play an important role in preserving Saskatchewan’s history.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential SchoolsCemeteryResidential SchoolProvincial Heritage PropertySaskatchewan Provincial Heritage PropertyBattleford Industrial SchoolBattleford Industrial School CemeteryBattleford Industrial School Commemorative Association
