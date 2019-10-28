Thompson RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine in early-morning raid

Send this page to someone via email

A Thompson woman is behind bars after an RCMP raid turned up a large amount of cocaine.

Police said the search took place just after midnight on Sunday at a Yale Avenue home in Thompson.

Officers seized around 1 kg of cocaine, along with digital scales and cash.

Charlene Wilson, 38, is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP continue to investigate.

