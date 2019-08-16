Winnipeg cops seize cocaine in Charleswood raid

The Winnipeg police Guns and Gangs Unit raided a Charleswood-area home Thursday, seizing tens of thousands of dollars in drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police said they raided the Hofsted Drive residence just before 2 p.m. and seized 13 ounces of cocaine, 374 grams of an edible marijuana product, $5,000 in cash, and 2.8 kilograms of a cutting agent. They also seized a safe and scales, score sheets and packaging material.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime. He was released on a promise to appear.

A woman was also arrested on scene, but was released without charges.

