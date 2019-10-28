BC’s longest serving post-secondary president extends term

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s longest serving post-secondary president has had his contract extended

Jim Hamilton, a resident of Vernon, became president of Okanagan College in late 2004.

On Monday morning, the college’s Board of Governors chair Chris Derickson announced in a news release that Hamilton has agreed to extend his contract until January 29, 2021, when he plans to retire.

“We’re very pleased Jim has agreed to continue in his role until early 2021,” Derickson stated. “There are several strategic initiatives that will benefit from his considerable expertise and insight. The Board also asked him to complete work on the College’s Indigenization strategy and lead the development of a new strategic plan for the College.”

“The college has prospered under his leadership and we are grateful it will continue to do so.”

In 2016, Hamilton was recognized by Colleges and Institutes Canada with a distinguished service award for his work in promoting excellence in post-secondary education for many years.

Since 2005, the college has grown by more than 70 per cent to become one of B.C.’s largest colleges.

Okanagan College says it is the only college in the province that has met or exceeded government enrolment targets every year for the past 14 years.

“For all the growth, the thing that gives me greatest satisfaction is the increase in higher learning opportunities that Okanagan College has been able to provide for the region’s students,” hamilton said. “Along with our partner institution UBCO, (University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus), we have been able to distinguish ourselves as a collaborative engine of economic and social development for the communities we serve and the province as a whole.”