Calgary starts work week with snowy driving conditions, collisions

Calgarians awoke to one to two centimetres of snow on Monday, resulting in delays in the morning commute and slippery conditions all over the city.
According to the City of Calgary, crews were out plowing and applying salt to main roads and bridge decks, focussing on Priority 1 routes. Crews were also removing snow from city-maintained sidewalks, staircases, pathways and LRT platforms.
Emergency responders were called to a number of collisions as a result of the slippery driving conditions.
Calgary police said between midnight and 11:30 a.m., 100 collisions were reported in the city. Nine involved injuries and nine were hit-and-run collisions.
Snow also delayed buses across the city.
More to come…
