Calgary starts work week with snowy driving conditions, collisions

Calgarians awoke to one to two centimetres of snow on Monday, resulting in delays in the morning commute and slippery conditions all over the city.

According to the City of Calgary, crews were out plowing and applying salt to main roads and bridge decks, focussing on Priority 1 routes. Crews were also removing snow from city-maintained sidewalks, staircases, pathways and LRT platforms.

Emergency responders were called to a number of collisions as a result of the slippery driving conditions.

Calgary police said between midnight and 11:30 a.m., 100 collisions were reported in the city. Nine involved injuries and nine were hit-and-run collisions.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, SB Deerfoot Tr and Peigan Tr SE, blocking the two left lanes. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/bRGy2BkgCo — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 28, 2019

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, WB Glenmore Tr approaching Deerfoot Tr SE, blocking the left lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/GkYto5bsxV — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 28, 2019

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, EB Airport Tr Tunl at 36 St NE. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/lBMYittpCz — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) October 28, 2019

EB Stoney Trail approaching Metis Trail NE, jackknifed semi. Stay right to avoid, expect delays. (9:17am) via @660NEWSTraffic #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 28, 2019

Snow also delayed buses across the city.

