Jared Padalecki, ‘Supernatural’ star, arrested for assault in Texas

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested early Sunday morning in Austin, Texas.

According to E! News, Padalecki was arrested and booked into a jail in Austin around 4:30 a.m. and released in the mid-afternoon after posting bail.

TMZ, which obtained video of the arrest, reports that the 37-year-old actor allegedly struck a bartender and the general manager in the face at a bar called Stereotype.

In the video, Padalecki is seen putting someone in a headlock outside the bar and he is talking to police.

TMZ also reports that Padalecki is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

A court date has not been made public as of this writing.

The arrest comes after the news that Supernatural is coming to an end after Season 15.

The series, which premiered in 2005, follows brothers Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, who face an increasingly sinister landscape as they hunt monsters.

In a video message posted on March 22, Padalecki, Ackles, and co-star Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, announced the end of the series.

“Though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season,” Ackles said, “it will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life.”

“We wanted you to hear from us that although we’re excited about next year,” Ackles said, “it will be the finale. The big grand finale of an institution.”

Padalecki added: “We cried some tears and we’ll cry some more… We will work all the emotion into next season.”

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

The series, which is the longest-running series on the CW, was renewed for Season 15 in January.