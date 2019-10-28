Menu

Crime

2 drivers facing charges after speeding on Nikola Tesla Boulevard: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 9:01 am
Hamilton police have charged two motorists in separate incidents after their vehicles were reportedly clocked travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit.
Hamilton police have charged two motorists in separate incidents after their vehicles were reportedly clocked travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit.

Two drivers from St. Catharines are facing multiple charges after separate incidents in which they were each reportedly caught driving close to twice the speed limit in Hamilton on the weekend, according to police.

The first driver, an 18-year-old, was stopped on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. when a Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly clocked travelling around 112 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone near Nikola Tesla Boulevard and Industrial Drive, police say.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for man facing numerous assault charges

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman in a Hyundai Elantra was reportedly caught in another speed trap on Nikola Tesla Boulevard near Kenilworth Avenue North on Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. That vehicle was clocked at 113 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-kilometre-per-hour zone, according to police.

Both drivers will have court dates in November and face stunt driving and speeding charges, which could result in a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension if they are found guilty, investigators say.

Story continues below advertisement

The drivers have already had their licences suspended for seven days, and their vehicles have been impounded for the same duration.

