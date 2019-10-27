Hamilton Bulldogs fail to hold off Oshawa Generals

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs blew a 2-0 lead in the third period and lost 3-2 in Oshawa in OHL action Sunday night.

Arthur Kaliyev scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season for Hamilton 4:46 into the game as teammate Nathan Staios sat in the penalty box for hooking.

3:04 later, Hamilton converted on the power play when Kaliyev and Staios assisted on Logan Morrison’s fifth goal of the year to double the Dogs’ lead to 2-0.

After a scoreless second period, Oshawa finally got on the scoreboard, albeit controversially, when Serron Noel beat Bulldogs goalie Marco Costantini just over three minutes into the third.

Noel had barreled into Costantini and the puck appeared to have gone in off Noel’s skate, however, the officiating crew did not review the video replay.

Ty Tullio netted his eighth goal of the season to tie the game 2-2 with 8:08 remaining in the third period.

Generals captain Kyle MacLean gave Oshawa its first lead of the game when he scored 1:11 later while shorthanded.

Oshawa went 0-for-9 on the power play while Hamilton converted one of its four opportunities with the man advantage.

The game capped an up-and-down three games in three days weekend for the Bulldogs. Hamilton lost 5-3 in Niagara on Friday night but topped the Generals 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Hamilton next plays Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the team’s first of two school day games this season, when they host the Barrie Colts.