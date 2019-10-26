Significant rainfall headed for the London region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

You’ll want your rain boots and an umbrella handy for Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, calling for heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What used to be Tropical Storm Olga, is now just a wet low pressure system heading straight for Southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible, with the heaviest rain falling overnight Saturday.

Gusty easterly to southeasterly winds —up to 60 km/h— are also in the forecast.

READ MORE: Significant flooding along the Thames River in London

With the statement, Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours may cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads. As well, local power outages are possible with this system.

Story continues below advertisement

The special weather statement also includes Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County.

The rain is expected to taper off around noon on Sunday.

0:38 Heavy rainfall causes flooding problems in Cobourg, Port Hope Heavy rainfall causes flooding problems in Cobourg, Port Hope