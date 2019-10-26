Menu

Significant rainfall headed for the London region: Environment Canada

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated October 26, 2019 12:42 pm
Gusty easterly to southeasterly winds up to 60 km/h are also expected.
Gusty easterly to southeasterly winds up to 60 km/h are also expected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

You’ll want your rain boots and an umbrella handy for Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, calling for heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What used to be Tropical Storm Olga, is now just a wet low pressure system heading straight for Southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm are possible, with the heaviest rain falling overnight Saturday.

Gusty easterly to southeasterly winds —up to 60 km/h— are also in the forecast.

READ MORE: Significant flooding along the Thames River in London

With the statement, Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours may cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads. As well, local power outages are possible with this system.

Story continues below advertisement

The special weather statement also includes Parkhill, Eastern Middlesex County, Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County.

The rain is expected to taper off around noon on Sunday.

