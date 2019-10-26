Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Rick Perry defends urging Trump to call Ukrainian president, says it was ‘important’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 26, 2019 9:41 am
Updated October 26, 2019 9:53 am
Judge rules Trump impeachment inquiry legitimate, as criminal investigation opened into origins of Russia inquiry
WATCH ABOVE: Judge rules Trump impeachment inquiry legitimate, as criminal investigation opened into origins of Russia inquiry

Outgoing U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he asked President Donald Trump to make the phone call at the centre of the impeachment inquiry because it was “important.”

READ MORE: Trump’s impeachment defence strategy has its limits

Speaking to reporters in Dubai on Saturday, Perry says he urged Trump to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for professional reasons and it had nothing to do with former Vice-President Joe Biden or his son Hunter. Perry tells the Associated Press he never heard the word Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that once employed Biden’s son.

GOP push resolution calling Trump impeachment probe illegitimate
GOP push resolution calling Trump impeachment probe illegitimate

The impeachment inquiry is investigating whether Trump was withholding military aid unless Zelenskiy went public with a promise to investigate them.

Perry has been subpoenaed for his involvement in the call but says he won’t co-operate with a process he calls “not only illegal but improper.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpJoe BidenImpeachmentDonald Trump ImpeachmentHunter Bidenimpeachment inquiryVolodymyr ZelenskiyTrump UkraineRick PerryTrump Ukraine callBurisma
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.