WHL Roundup: Friday, October 25, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2019 1:32 am

SASKATOON – Chase Wouters had a hat trick as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Winnipeg Ice 8-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Jayden Wiens, Eric Florchuk, Zach Huber, Libor Zabransky and Tristen Robins also scored for the Blades (8-6-1), who snapped a three-game slide.

Connor McClennon, Jackson Leppard and Brad Ginnell replied for the Ice (6-5-1).

Nolan Maier turned aside 20 shots for Saskatoon. Gage Alexander combined with Jesse Makaj for 21 saves for Winnipeg.

OIL KINGS 4 TIGERS 2

EDMONTON — Todd Scott made 42 saves and Riley Sawchuk struck twice as the Oil Kings (9-1-3) doubled up Medicine Hat (8-4-1) to improve to 7-0-2 in their last nine outings.

Story continues below advertisement

HURRICANES 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Carl Tetachuk made 25 saves and was backed by five different goal scorers as the Hurricanes (9-4-1) beat Brandon (5-9-0) for their sixth win in a row.

HITMEN 4 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Riley Stotts and Josh Prokop had a goal and an assist apiece as Calgary (7-2-1) toppled the Warriors (5-6-1).

THUNDERBIRDS 5 REBELS 4 (SO)

RED DEER, Alta. — Simon Kubicek scored the only goal of the shootout as Seattle (4-4-3) held on after blowing a two-goal third-period lead to hand the Rebels (4-7-2) their sixth straight defeat.

WINTERHAWKS 6 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jake Gricius had two goals and three assists and Robbie Fromm-Delorme chipped in with four helpers as Portland (8-3-1) defeated the Chiefs (6-5-1).

RAIDERS 3 AMERICANS 2 (SO)

Story continues below advertisement

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ilya Usau scored the shootout winner as Prince Albert (8-2-3) edged Tri-City (6-5-1) to halt a three-game slide.

SILVERTIPS 3 GIANTS 2

VANCOUVER — Dustin Wolf made 34 saves and Jackson Berezowski capped the comeback as Everett (9-3-0) erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Giants (7-8-0), extending its win streak to five games.

BLAZERS 2 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Inaki Baragano scored the go-ahead goal at 11:20 of the third, and Dylan Garand made 29 stops as Kamloops (9-4-0) earned its sixth straight win by beating the Royals (4-5-1).

© 2019 The Canadian Press
