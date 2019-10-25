Teens injured in ‘weapons’ fight on the mountain, not at school: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say two teens suffered minor injuries in a fight with “weapons” not far from Sherwood Secondary School on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the investigation was driven by an unsubstantiated post on social media which showed a teen at a medical facility with an apparent stab wound to his hip allegedly connected to students from the school.

“This story, honestly, has given us a lot of headaches,” Cst. Lorraine Edwards told Global News. “It did involve weapons and a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. It happened around 5 p.m., and was in the community on Leggett Crescent but not at the school.”

Police could not confirm what kind of weapons were used but say investigators from 30 Division on the mountain did eventually connect with the parties involved and their guardians to produce a report.

Story continues below advertisement

In light of the incident, two principals from nearby schools sent letters out to the parents of students acknowledging the police investigation.

“We would like to make you aware that this incident did not take place on school property as has been reported through the media or online,” said Principal Beth Woof from Sherwood Secondary.

Meanwhile, Chantal Lacroix, principal of Lawfield Elementary told parents that staff would be made available should any parent wish to reach out for information.

“We know that this incident may be upsetting to some students and if that is the case, we are hopeful that you or your child(ren) will reach out to school staff for support,” Lacroix said in a prepared statement.

Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, told Global News that the letters were mailed out to address any potential “concern” about the alleged connection to schools in the community.

Reports of the incident come just 17 days after the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7.

The two males — a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old — are facing first-degree murder charges in that incident and will make court appearances in November.

1:07 Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school

Story continues below advertisement