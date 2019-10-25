Halloween 2019: What to do in and around Barrie this spooky season

With Halloween days away, there are plenty of events and activities for families in and around Barrie.

Here’s a list of some fun and spooky happenings over the next few days:

Pumpkin Mania

This Saturday and Sunday will be Pumpkin Mania’s last opening to the public. At the Rounds Ranch event, visitors are able to take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch and to pick one of any size. For kids – and adults – there are pumpkin-themed games, including hockey, seed-spitting and a pie-eating contest. On Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., event-goers can get lost in the ranch’s corn maze. Admission to Pumpkin Mania is $13.95 plus tax, while those aged two and under get in for free.

Rounds Ranch, 1922 County Rd. 92, Elmvale

705-322-6293

Fall Festival at Chappell Farms

Chappell Farms’ Fall Festival is open up to and including Halloween day. There’s a variety of activities available, including a freaky haunted tent, a less spooky “Boo Barn,” pumpkin picking, wagon rides, magic shows and more. Kids can run on hay bales, jump on bouncy castles or get lost in a corn maze. Some activities, including the haunted tent, magic shows and bouncy castles, are only available on the weekend. Weekend admission is $14, while weekday admission is $7. Toddlers age two and under get in for free.

617 Penetanguishene Rd., Barrie

705-721-1547

Halloween and Harvest Festivities

On Saturday and Sunday, families can visit Drysdale’s, where there are tons of activities for both kids and adults. During the day, visitors can take a haunted wagon ride, participate in a witch’s broom ball, pick the perfect pumpkin or toast marshmallows to prime crispiness over a bonfire. On Saturday evening, event-goers can go on a freaky wagon ride, recommended for those aged 13 and above. Those wishing to see their fortune can get a tarot card reading on Saturday night. Admission is $12.75 during the day and $18 at night. Kids under three get in for free.

6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert

705-424-9719

Youth Halloween Coffeehouse

On Friday night, people of all ages can enjoy the MacLaren Art Centre’s annual Halloween Coffeehouse event, organized by the gallery’s youth council. Residents can enjoy music and spoken word performances by Simcoe County teens over a hot cup of joe. There are also activities, like spooky crafts and button-making. Admission is $2.

37 Mulcaster St., Barrie

705-721-9696

Haunted Harbour: Bewitched on the Boardwalk

On Saturday, families looking for a spooky time can visit the Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil. There will be a Halloween scavenger hunt across the venue, psychic readings on the boardwalk and a paranormal market on the pier. Kids and adults can also paint pumpkins, hear scary stories next to a fire or participate in a costume party.

3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil

705-812-8880

An Evening of Halloween

From Monday to Wednesday, residents can visit the Simcoe County Museum between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for some monster mayhem. Games, treats and a scary haunted walk will be available. Admission for adults is $8, while youth and seniors are $6, and children are $5. Museum members and preschoolers get in for free.

1151 Highway 26, Minesing

705-728-3721

