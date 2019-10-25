Menu

Politics

Newly re-elected MP Jim Carr diagnosed with blood cancer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 11:00 am
Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr takes part in a Canada 2020 panel discussion in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. .
Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr takes part in a Canada 2020 panel discussion in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A Winnipeg Member of Parliament has announced he’s been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, only days after he was re-elected.

Jim Carr (Winnipeg South Centre) said in a statement that he was sent to Health Sciences Centre on election night after his doctor had concerns about routine blood work.

“On Tuesday, I underwent further tests, which led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” he said.

“This has also affected my kidney function. I have begun chemotherapy and dialysis treatment, which will continue for the near future.”

Carr said his constituency office will remain open, and that he’s in high spirits despite the diagnosis.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister and reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians,” he said.

Carr, 68, currently serves as Minister of International Trade Diversification in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Prior to winning his seat as MP in 2015, Carr had served in the Manitoba Legislature as a Liberal MLA from 1988-1992.

Federal ElectionCancerLiberal Party of CanadaJim CarrBlood CancerCancer diagnosisMultiple MyelomaWinnipeg South Centre
