Wanted woman found in possession of suspected cocaine in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A traffic stop by Cobourg police early Friday led to the arrest of a woman wanted on a warrant.

Cobourg Police Service says just before 2 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the downtown area.

Police say they identified a passenger who had outstanding warrants with other police agencies.

Police arrested the woman on the strength of the warrants. Police say they found a small quantity of suspected cocaine on her person during a search.

Taylar Wolters, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance and breach of probation.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

4:25 “Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels “Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels