Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted woman found in possession of suspected cocaine in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 11:23 am
Cobourg police arrested a woman Friday wanted on warrants by several police agencies.
Cobourg police arrested a woman Friday wanted on warrants by several police agencies. Global Peterborough File

A traffic stop by Cobourg police early Friday led to the arrest of a woman wanted on a warrant.

Cobourg Police Service says just before 2 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the downtown area.

READ MORE: London, Ont. driver charged with possession of suspected cocaine, Cobourg police say

Police say they identified a passenger who had outstanding warrants with other police agencies.

Police arrested the woman on the strength of the warrants. Police say they found a small quantity of suspected cocaine on her person during a search.

Taylar Wolters, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance and breach of probation.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
“Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels
“Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCocaineCobourgNorthumberlandDrugWantedCobourg Police Service
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.