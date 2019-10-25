Wind warning issued by Environment Canada for southwestern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southwestern Saskatchewan are under a wind warning as a low pressure system passes through the province.

Environment Canada said the system from B.C. will pass through central Saskatchewan on Friday night before moving into Manitoba on Saturday.

A cold front trailing the low pressure system will bring very gusty northwest winds to the warned areas, the agency said.

Gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected Friday night, with gusts hitting 90 to 100 km/h in some regions, Environment Canada said.

The gusty winds are expected to spread through southern Saskatchewan on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be above normal on Friday as the system moves through the province, but much colder temperatures are forecast for Saturday.

Special weather statement for:

Leader – Gull Lake

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin