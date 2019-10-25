Male arrested in relation to assault of Kingston police officer during homecoming party

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has now been made in connection to the assault of a Kingston police officer during a street party on homecoming weekend.

Kingston police confirmed to Global News that a man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the crime.

Last Saturday night a male party goer was captured on camera assaulting a Kingston police officer, while dozens of bystanders appear to stand around and watch.

In the video, which has been circulating online since it was posted, a female officer can been seen trying to subdue a man. He appears to hit her before ending up on the ground and running away.

Another angle of the video shows the number of people witnessing the attack and filming the incident .

In the video fellow party goers could be heard laughing and saying things like, “fight, fight, fight,” “don’t do it,” and one individual even said, “somebody help this guys out,” as the teen was attempting to get away from the officer.

