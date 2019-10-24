Dad’s quick action credited for avoiding serious injuries to 9-day-old son in collision: Norfolk County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County are crediting a father’s quick reaction from preventing any injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Port Dover on Thursday morning.

“It’s every person’s nightmare, especially a parent carrying a nine-day-old newborn baby,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

He says that at around 10:20 a.m., police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Concession 6 of Woodhouse just outside Port Dover.

READ MORE: Delhi homeowners surprised to find out their home is up for rent: OPP

Sanchuk says the two vehicles were headed in opposite directions when a 31-year-old father in the westbound vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid a car headed eastbound driven by a 22-year-old woman.

He says that dad was also driving his 31-year-old wife in addition to his newborn child.

Story continues below advertisement

“That mom and dad were carrying their brand new 9-day-old baby boy,” Sanchuk said.

READ MORE: 2 transport trucks narrowly avoid head-on collision near Simcoe: OPP

He explained that although the dad swerved, the two cars still sideswiped causing damage to the vehicles.

“We’re very very fortunate that there are no serious injuries,” Sanchuk said.

Sanchuk says OPP are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending.