Environment

Millions of purple sea urchins put U.S. West Coast ecosystem in disarray

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and TERENCE CHEA The Associated Press
Posted October 24, 2019 5:04 pm
In this May 20, 2019 photo, a purple urchin is held at Bodega Marine Lab, which is running a pilot project to remove purple urchins from the ocean floor, feed and restore them to health, then sell them as premium seafood in Bodega Bay, Calif.
In this May 20, 2019 photo, a purple urchin is held at Bodega Marine Lab, which is running a pilot project to remove purple urchins from the ocean floor, feed and restore them to health, then sell them as premium seafood in Bodega Bay, Calif. AP Photo/Terry Chea

Tens of millions of voracious purple sea urchins that have already chomped their way through towering underwater kelp forests in California are spreading north to Oregon, sending the delicate marine ecosystem off the shore into such disarray that other critical species are starving to death.

A recent count found 350 million purple sea urchins on one Oregon reef alone — more than a 10,000 per cent increase since 2014. And in Northern California, 90 per cent of the giant bull kelp forests have been devoured by the urchins, perhaps never to return.

Vast “urchin barrens” — stretches of denuded seafloor dotted with nothing but hundreds of the spiny orbs — have spread to coastal Oregon, where kelp forests were once so thick it was impossible to navigate some areas by boat.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
