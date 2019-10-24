Okanagan weather: cold front brings 70 km/h wind gusts, rain

Send this page to someone via email

A few clouds and showers lingered throughout the Okanagan early Thursday, before increasing sunshine kicked in during the day.

Temperatures are headed for the mid-teens in the afternoon with a southerly breeze kicking in.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Nicola for strong winds gusting upwards of 70 km/h on Thursday night and Friday along a cold front.

That front will bring sustained wind speeds in parts of the valley upwards of 50 km/h early Friday, with clouds building in by morning and heavier pockets of rain during the day.

Snow levels are likely to fall to around 1,500 metres during the day, as temperatures climb into the low teens before falling into single digits before sunset.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan early Friday along a cold front pushing through. SkyTracker Weather

There will be some lingering clouds and high-elevation pockets of snow on Saturday, with sunny breaks in between as the final weekend of October begins on a cooler note with a daytime high of around 10 degrees.

The cooling continues into Sunday, as the mercury falls below freezing in the morning before heading into upper single digits later in the day under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be much calmer, as a ridge of high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in high single digits or low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

