Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario government walks back plan to expand high school class sizes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 2:09 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 2:12 pm
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks, in Toronto, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Ontario government says it will walk back plans to increase high school class sizes in the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made the announcement at a news conference this afternoon.

READ MORE: Class size changes will mean 10,000 fewer Ontario teachers over next 5 years: FAO

Lecce says the government will scale the funded average class sizes back to 25 from the 28 it has been proposing for months.

The issue was one of several causing tension between the government and the union representing high school teachers that’s currently trying to ink a new labour deal.

READ MORE: Ontario education minister open to negotiating changes to class sizes

Lecce says the move is meant to prove the government’s commitment to averting strikes and keeping students in class.

The province’s contracts with all school workers expired at the end of August, and unions representing both elementary and high school teachers have requested conciliation during the tense contract talks.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Ontario politicsontario pc partyOntario EducationStephen LecceOntario Classroom SizesOntario high school
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.