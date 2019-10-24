Menu

Crime

‘This could have been anyone’s loved one’: Homicide victim’s sister wants driver to go to police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:47 pm
Winnipeg police charge two teens in connection with the death of Neilson Catcheway
Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver calls the killing of 40-year-old Neilson Catcheway “absolutely shocking”

The family of Winnipeg’s 31st homicide victim of 2019 is speaking out.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was beaten, robbed and left in the street on Oct. 16, before his body was run over by a vehicle in what police call a separate incident.

Catcheway died of his injuries in hospital, and Winnipeg police have charged two teenage boys – aged 13 and 14 –  with manslaughter in connection to his death.

READ MORE: Teen boys, 13 and 14, charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg’s 31st homicide

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted and killed during a robbery Oct. 16.
Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted and killed during a robbery Oct. 16. GoFundMe

Catcheway’s sister, April Catcheway, said she remembers him as a beloved man dedicated to his faith, family, and helping others.

“He would go out to the homeless and he would hand out movies to the homeless, CDs, sometimes clothing,” she said.

“He would always like to go to church. No matter rain or shine, he would walk to churches every Sunday, even if it was a blizzard.”

Neilson’s death isn’t the family’s first taste of tragedy, she said, and she’s hoping the driver of the vehicle, who is still at large, will turn him or herself into police.

“My grandma was murdered in 1986, and also her murder was unsolved, so this takes us back to a tragic situation, especially not knowing who the driver was,” said April.

“This could have been anyone’s loved one. The family is very devastated at the moment.”

April said the Catcheway family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his memorial.

Winnipeg police, Homicide, Winnipeg homicide, Winnipeg murder, Neilson Catcheway, April Catcheway
