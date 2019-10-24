‘This could have been anyone’s loved one’: Homicide victim’s sister wants driver to go to police

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Winnipeg’s 31st homicide victim of 2019 is speaking out.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was beaten, robbed and left in the street on Oct. 16, before his body was run over by a vehicle in what police call a separate incident.

Catcheway died of his injuries in hospital, and Winnipeg police have charged two teenage boys – aged 13 and 14 – with manslaughter in connection to his death.

Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted and killed during a robbery Oct. 16. GoFundMe

Catcheway’s sister, April Catcheway, said she remembers him as a beloved man dedicated to his faith, family, and helping others.

“He would go out to the homeless and he would hand out movies to the homeless, CDs, sometimes clothing,” she said.

“He would always like to go to church. No matter rain or shine, he would walk to churches every Sunday, even if it was a blizzard.” Tweet This

Neilson’s death isn’t the family’s first taste of tragedy, she said, and she’s hoping the driver of the vehicle, who is still at large, will turn him or herself into police.

“My grandma was murdered in 1986, and also her murder was unsolved, so this takes us back to a tragic situation, especially not knowing who the driver was,” said April.

“This could have been anyone’s loved one. The family is very devastated at the moment.” Tweet This

April said the Catcheway family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for his memorial.

