Home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to be lit up purple for Rett Syndrome

It might be the home of the Blue and Gold, but IG Field is set to turn purple later this month.

The stadium is joining other major attractions across Canada — including the Winnipeg sign at The Forks — for “Light it Up Purple” Oct. 29, a grassroots effort to bring attention to Rett Syndrome Awareness Day.

“Lighting our stadium purple is a small but visible way for us to support awareness of this genetic disorder,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a release Thursday.

The stadium will go purple after 8 p.m. following a practice by the U of M Bison football team.

Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by the loss of speech, motor skills and hand use, coupled with distinctive stereotypical hand movements.

The disorder is found almost exclusively in girls and there is no found cure.

