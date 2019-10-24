Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to be lit up purple for Rett Syndrome

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:49 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' home, IG Field, will be lit up purple Oct. 29 to bring attention to Rett Syndrome.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' home, IG Field, will be lit up purple Oct. 29 to bring attention to Rett Syndrome. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

It might be the home of the Blue and Gold, but IG Field is set to turn purple later this month.

The stadium is joining other major attractions across Canada — including the Winnipeg sign at The Forks — for “Light it Up Purple” Oct. 29, a grassroots effort to bring attention to Rett Syndrome Awareness Day.

“Lighting our stadium purple is a small but visible way for us to support awareness of this genetic disorder,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a release Thursday.

READ MORE: Investors Group Field changing name to IG Field

The stadium will go purple after 8 p.m. following a practice by the U of M Bison football team.

Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by the loss of speech, motor skills and hand use, coupled with distinctive stereotypical hand movements.

Story continues below advertisement

The disorder is found almost exclusively in girls and there is no found cure.

Getting ready for Valour FC’s inaugural home opener
Getting ready for Valour FC’s inaugural home opener
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersPurpleRett SyndromeRett Syndrome Awareness Day
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.