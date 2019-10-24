New boundaries defined for 6 Saskatoon wards

Send this page to someone via email

New boundaries have been established for six wards in Saskatoon in the run-up to the 2020 municipal and school board elections.

The City of Saskatoon said 2018 population statistics indicated the populations of Wards 5 and 8 were below the allowable variation rate and Wards 7 and 10 exceeded the limits.

Under the Cities Act, each ward in the city must contain roughly the same population size with a variation of no more than 10 per cent from the average ward population.

A commission tasked with conducting the reviews has established the new ward boundaries after holding two public consultations and receiving feedback:

Silverspring and University Heights Development Area moves from Ward 10 to Ward 5;

Wildwood from Ward 9 to Ward 8;

Eastview from Ward 7 to Ward 9; and

Brevoort Park from Ward 8 to Ward 6.

The commission will present its decision to city council on Oct. 28.

The city said the boundary changes become effective when the municipal and school board elections take place on Nov. 9, 2020.

Under provincial legislation, ward boundaries must be reviewed at least once every three election cycles, or when the population of a ward exceeds a 10 per cent variation limit.

