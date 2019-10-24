Police looking for suspect who allegedly stole high-end sunglasses in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oakville are looking for a suspect accused of stealing seven pairs of high-end glasses from a local retailer in broad daylight.

Investigators say a man engaged staff at All Eyes on Me at Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 10, telling them he was looking for a pair of sunglasses.

After he was shown a few pairs, the man reportedly narrowed his choices down to two before leaving the store, saying he had to go to the bank, according to police.

Upon his return to the store, police say the man tried on a few pairs of Gucci sunglasses and inquired about an eye test. While the staff prepared for an exam, investigators allege the suspect grabbed seven pairs of sunglasses and ran out of the store.

The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and stands five feet six inches tall with a slim build. Police say he was wearing a grey, long-sleeved sweater, black shorts, black athletic flip flops with black socks and a Nike Blue Jays baseball cap.

The man is facing a charge of theft under $5,000, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2294 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

