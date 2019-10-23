Menu

Investigations

Man rushed to trauma centre after being hit by car in Brampton: Peel police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 8:45 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 9:04 pm
Peel Regional Police are responding after a man was hit by a car in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police are responding after a man was hit by a car in Brampton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man has been transported to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police responded to the area of Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road at 7:40 p.m. for reports that a man had been struck.

Investigators said two vehicles crashed in the intersection after one lost control and struck the man who was crossing at the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officers say.

Police have closed off Steeles Avenue between Mavis Road and Polonia Avenue for the investigation.

James Potter Road and Clementine Drive have also been closed by police between Coin and Krakow streets.

