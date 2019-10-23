Man rushed to trauma centre after being hit by car in Brampton: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been transported to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police responded to the area of Steeles Avenue and James Potter Road at 7:40 p.m. for reports that a man had been struck.

Investigators said two vehicles crashed in the intersection after one lost control and struck the man who was crossing at the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officers say.

– Steeles Ave/James Potter Rd in #Brampton

– Pedestrian struck by a car. Being transported to trauma centre in life threatening condition.

– Closures: w/b Steeles at Mavis, e/b Steeles At Polonia, n/b Clementine at Coin and s/b James Potter at Krakow St

Police have closed off Steeles Avenue between Mavis Road and Polonia Avenue for the investigation.

James Potter Road and Clementine Drive have also been closed by police between Coin and Krakow streets.

