Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Candy or cannabis: can you tell the difference?

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 7:05 pm
Can you tell the difference between cannabis-infused candies and regular treats?.
Can you tell the difference between cannabis-infused candies and regular treats?. Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are warning the public about cannabis candies and how hard it can be to distinguish them from regular treats.

On Wednesday, RCMP displayed a haul of recently-seized pot-based treats, ranging from lollipops to gummy bears to cheesecakes.

Cannabis edibles now legal, but not on shelves
Cannabis edibles now legal, but not on shelves

They warned that the look, taste, and even smell of the seized marijuana edibles can be indistinguishable from normal snacks.

To prove their point, RCMP released an image of store-bought candy and cannabis-infused candy that was seized by police to show how easy it is to mix them up.

With the exception of colour, there is little or no difference in the images.

Story continues below advertisement

“Somebody with a keen eye might be able to make that difference. However, the reality is, if you’re a child, you probably won’t be able to,” said RCMP Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

“Parents and adults need to take the proper precautions to ensure that these are in secure locations, not accessible to children.”

Three new classes of cannabis product became legal in Canada earlier this month: topicals, extracts, and the long-anticipated launch of edibles.

READ MORE: Weed 101: What British Columbians need to know now that edibles are legal

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has said the products would not be available in retail outlets until January.

The delay is based on 60 days’ notice that producers must provide to Health Canada of their intention to sell the products.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceCannabisburnaby rcmpEdiblesCannabis ediblesMarijuana EdiblesCannabis 101Cannabis candiesstore-bought candy
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.