Manitoba premier creates two new ministries as he shuffles cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has made changes to his cabinet by adding two new ministers, renaming some portfolios and changing the mandate of others.

“I am pleased to welcome two new faces to cabinet, while also reorganizing ministries to create areas of focus consistent with our priorities and our vision to move Manitoba forward,” Pallister said during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday.

Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer has become the new minister of central services, which is to work to modernize government.

Responsibilities will include procurement, information technology and shared services. He is also the minister responsible for the Civil Service Commission.

Sarah Guillemard, who represents Fort Richmond, will head the new Department of Conservation and Climate.

The ministry is to focus on environmental and climate stewardship and is to implement Pallister’s made-in-Manitoba green plan.

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservatives secured their second-straight majority last month when they won 36 seats.

The new cabinet is up one member to 14 and includes five women. Most of the high-profile portfolios, including health, families and justice, remain under the same ministers.

Kelvin Goertzen will remain in charge of education for kindergarten to Grade 12 students, but post-secondary education and training has become the responsibility of Ralph Eichler, who is the minister of the new Department of Economic Development and Training.

“As we embark on our new challenges as a government we are humbled in the challenge,” said Pallister.

“We accept it and we embrace it.”

He spoke about an old oak tree he watched topple during a fierce snowstorm in Manitoba on the Thanksgiving weekend that left tens of thousands without power.

The tree was unbalanced just like the government was before the Tories came to power, Pallister said.

0:53 Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm Manitoba premier to declare state of emergency following snow storm