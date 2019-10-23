TTC to stop selling tickets, tokens, day and weekly passes by Nov. 30

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it will stop in-station sales of TTC tickets and tokens, as well as its GTA weekly and day passes, at collector booths by Nov. 30, encouraging customers to move to Presto cards.

However, the TTC said customers will still be able to buy tickets and tokens at some third-party retailers.

The transit agency said it’s encouraging customers to move to Presto cards sooner rather than later to avoid potential lineups for cards following the deadline.

Customers can still pay for their fare with exact change, the TTC said.

The TTC said it has still not set a date as to when it will stop accepting tickets, tokens and day passes, but it recommends customers use these as soon as possible as refunds will not be provided.

GTA weekly passes can be used until Dec. 1.

“The TTC will continue limited sales of tickets and tokens to agencies and organizations like school boards and social service agencies until a new bulk sales program for distributing Presto cards and Presto tickets is available,” the agency said.

Infrequent travellers or visitors can buy one-ride, two-ride or day-pass Presto tickets from fare-vending machines at all subway stations and Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Toronto and from the TTC Customer Service Centre at Davisville Station, the TTC said.

The TTC added that those who travel in Wheel-Trans sedan taxis will need to pay with exact cash, use any remaining tickets or tokens or use a monthly pass on their Presto card. The TTC said full fare payment using Presto will be available on sedan taxis before the end of the year.

