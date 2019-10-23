Greene Avenue, Glen Road reopen to traffic

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of streets have reopened to traffic in Montreal’s west end after they were closed for construction related to the Turcot Interchange project.

Glen Road between St-Antoine and Ste-Catherine streets near the McGill University Health Centre is once again accessible as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. It was closed in early September for repairs as part of the work to replace the Turcot Interchange.

READ MORE: Emergency work to start on vital water main in Montreal’s downtown core

Greene Avenue, which links Saint-Henri in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough to neighbouring Westmount, has also reopened to traffic. The street runs underneath the Ville-Marie Expressway.

The openings come as the City of Montreal embarks on a long construction project in the downtown core to fix a crumbling water main.

READ MORE: Ville-Marie Expressway partially reopen after years of construction

Emergency work began last week along the Ville-Marie tunnel between Atwater Avenue and Guy Street. It has made for a tricky drive in the area, and a number of detours are in place to help motorists navigate the worksite.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency work is expected to last until spring 2020.

1:58 Thanksgiving Miracle Thanksgiving Miracle