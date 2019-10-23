Menu

Education

School board proposes adding grades 7, 8 to Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 10:18 am
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board is considering a proposal to expand Crestwood Secondary School to house Grade 7-12 students.
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board is considering a proposal to expand Crestwood Secondary School to house Grade 7-12 students. File

A new proposal to add intermediate grades at Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough’s west end aims to address pressures on student accommodation.

On Tuesday night, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board trustees reviewed a proposal to establish Crestwood as a Grade 7-12 school, expanding from its current Grade 9-12 standing.

The proposal states secondary schools, including Westmount Public School in Peterborough and Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook, are over capacity. Moreover, James Strath Public School in the city is currently at capacity and is projected to be above capacity by 2023.

READ MORE: Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board approves ‘difficult’ balanced budget of $416.3M

All schools are expected to continue to have consistent growth over the next 10 years, with no further room for expansion at Westmount, the report states.

To alleviate the projected accommodation pressures, the administration is proposing the establishment of an intermediate school at Crestwood.

“We will take some time to review this plan prior to making a final decision in January,” said board chairperson Diane Lloyd.

“We are facing real accommodation pressures within these elementary schools and we have space at Crestwood Secondary School. Administration is trying to plan in the best interests of all our students.”

The proposal suggests Grade 7-8 students from the following schools would attend Crestwood:

  • Kawartha Heights Public School
  • Millbrook/South Cavan Public School
  • North Cavan Public School
  • English stream students from Westmount Public School

“The intermediate school model, with grades 7 to 12 within a single school site, is a common program for our board,” said Lloyd. “It provides the opportunity for students to benefit from access to the broader facilities available within a secondary school.”

READ MORE: $19.9M tender awarded for new elementary school in Peterborough

Moreover, Grade 7-8 French immersion students from Westmount would attend Adam Scott Intermediate School, and James Strath Public School would remain a kindergarten-to-Grade-8 school at “very close” to capacity.

The board notes the establishment of an intermediate school at Crestwood would mean fewer school transitions for students such as those attending Kawartha Heights Public School and North Cavan Public School. They currently transition to James Strath Public School for grades 7 and 8 and then to secondary school.

“We know that this represents a significant change for students and parents,” said Lloyd.

“There will be a number of opportunities through each of the schools’ council meetings, an open parent meeting and online to discuss this plan and allow parents to provide input before we make any final decisions on this matter.”

TAGS
Kawartha Pine Ridge District School BoardCrestwoodKPRDSBWestmount Public SchoolDiane LloydPeterborough schoolsCrestwood Secondary SchoolCrestwood grades 7-8Crestwood intermediate gradesCrestwood intermediate schoolKawartha Heights Public SchoolNorth Cavan Public School
