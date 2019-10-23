School board proposes adding grades 7, 8 to Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A new proposal to add intermediate grades at Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough’s west end aims to address pressures on student accommodation.

On Tuesday night, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board trustees reviewed a proposal to establish Crestwood as a Grade 7-12 school, expanding from its current Grade 9-12 standing.

The proposal states secondary schools, including Westmount Public School in Peterborough and Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook, are over capacity. Moreover, James Strath Public School in the city is currently at capacity and is projected to be above capacity by 2023.

All schools are expected to continue to have consistent growth over the next 10 years, with no further room for expansion at Westmount, the report states.

To alleviate the projected accommodation pressures, the administration is proposing the establishment of an intermediate school at Crestwood.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will take some time to review this plan prior to making a final decision in January,” said board chairperson Diane Lloyd.

“We are facing real accommodation pressures within these elementary schools and we have space at Crestwood Secondary School. Administration is trying to plan in the best interests of all our students.” Tweet This

The proposal suggests Grade 7-8 students from the following schools would attend Crestwood:

Kawartha Heights Public School

Millbrook/South Cavan Public School

North Cavan Public School

English stream students from Westmount Public School

“The intermediate school model, with grades 7 to 12 within a single school site, is a common program for our board,” said Lloyd. “It provides the opportunity for students to benefit from access to the broader facilities available within a secondary school.”

Moreover, Grade 7-8 French immersion students from Westmount would attend Adam Scott Intermediate School, and James Strath Public School would remain a kindergarten-to-Grade-8 school at “very close” to capacity.

The board notes the establishment of an intermediate school at Crestwood would mean fewer school transitions for students such as those attending Kawartha Heights Public School and North Cavan Public School. They currently transition to James Strath Public School for grades 7 and 8 and then to secondary school.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that this represents a significant change for students and parents,” said Lloyd.

“There will be a number of opportunities through each of the schools’ council meetings, an open parent meeting and online to discuss this plan and allow parents to provide input before we make any final decisions on this matter.”