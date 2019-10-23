Cervical cancer screening clinic comes to Kingston on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A cervical cancer screening clinic offering Pap testing for women with no family doctor is coming to Kingston on Wednesday evening.

In support of Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, free cervical cancer screening clinics will be offered across southeastern Ontario this week.

The clinic will be operating at the Kingston General Hospital on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., then in Napanee at the Napanee Area Community Health Care Centre on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, the Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario (CCSEO), Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) and the Belleville Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic are prompting people with a cervix to stay up-to-date with regular Pap tests every three years.

It’s estimated that this year almost 750 women in Ontario will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 160 will die from the disease, CCSEO and HPEPH said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

To help encourage cervical cancer screening, many local organizations are running “Pap parties” to provide Pap tests to people who don’t have a family doctor and are overdue for their Pap smear.

In the news release, CCSEO regional primary care lead Dr. Hugh Langley said for those who do not have a family physician, Pap parties are a great opportunity to be screened for cervical cancer in a quick, supportive and convenient way.

2:22 Could vaccines be the next big thing in the fight against cancer? Could vaccines be the next big thing in the fight against cancer?

He said the Pap smear takes just 10 minutes and can detect minor and easily treatable changes in the cervix before any cancer can form.

In the same press release, Dr. Anita Agrawal, a physician and one of the leads for this year’s Pap Party, said a Pap is the most effective screening tool available when it comes to cervical cancer, reducing it by more than 80 per cent.

“The clinic is able to offer treatment right away, saving them time, stress and worry down the road.”

Agrawal said the clinic is also able to follow up with people who have used the service.

According to the CCSEO and HPEPH, 15 per cent of the Pap smear tests done at the clinics last year showed abnormalities that required further followup with a physician.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who is interested in booking an appointment at one of the clinics is asked to contact Rachel at 1-800-567-5722 ext. 7809 or CancerCareSE@KingstonHSC.ca