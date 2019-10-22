Paul Russell to be sworn in today at Halifax City Hall  

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Russell, who won the municipal byelection in Lower Sackville earlier month, will be sworn in on Tuesday at Halifax City Hall.

READ MORE: Paul Russell declared official winner of Halifax’s Lower Sackville byelection

On Oct. 5, Russell won the byelection with 30.5 per cent of the votes. He will represent Lower Sackville at city hall until the next general election, which is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020.

Russell will replace Steve Craig in District 15, who left the seat vacant after winning a seat in Nova Scotia’s legislature during a provincial byelection in June.

Today, at 1pm, I get sworn in and attend my meeting as the Councillor for Lower Sackville / District 15. You can following the proceedings here: https://t.co/Q2qiQuhFzV — Paul Russell (@PaulRussellCPC) October 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement