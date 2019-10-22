Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Paul Russell to be sworn in today at Halifax City Hall  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 11:29 am
Updated October 22, 2019 11:30 am
Paul Russell has been officially certified as the winner of a byelection for the vacant District 15 seat on Halifax regional council.
Paul Russell has been officially certified as the winner of a byelection for the vacant District 15 seat on Halifax regional council. Jesse Thomas/Global News

Paul Russell, who won the municipal byelection in Lower Sackville earlier month, will be sworn in on Tuesday at Halifax City Hall.

READ MORE: Paul Russell declared official winner of Halifax’s Lower Sackville byelection

On Oct. 5, Russell won the byelection with 30.5 per cent of the votes. He will represent Lower Sackville at city hall until the next general election, which is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2020.

Russell will replace Steve Craig in District 15, who left the seat vacant after winning a seat in Nova Scotia’s legislature during a provincial byelection in June.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Nova ScotiaHalifaxpoliticsLower SackvilleHalifax city hallSteve Craigmunicipal byelectionPaul RussellDistrict 15Lower Sackville byelectionRuseell
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.