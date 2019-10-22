Thunder Bay police arrest 4 in connection to possible firearm investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Thunder Bay police aren’t offering many details on an investigation that led to four arrests Monday.

They say they were called to an alleged incident on Sunday night at a residence in the area of Pearl Street, in which a firearm was believed to be involved.

Police say they arrested two men and two women in the case yesterday afternoon and held them in custody, but did not say if charges were laid.

No injuries were reported.

