Jets host the Kings following shootout win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2019 3:21 am

Los Angeles Kings (3-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-5-0, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Los Angeles after the Jets knocked off Edmonton 1-0 in a shootout.

Winnipeg finished 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 25-12-4 at home a season ago. The Jets scored 62 power play goals on 250 power play opportunities last season.

Los Angeles went 22-23-5 in Western Conference action and 14-21-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 2.4 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
