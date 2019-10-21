NDP’s Andrew Cash fails to win back Toronto’s Davenport riding

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrat candidate Andrew Cash has failed to win over Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz in Toronto’s Davenport riding.

With 161 out of 195 polls reporting, Global News has declared Dzerowicz the winner with more than 45 per cent of the vote. Cash was trailing with 38.4 per cent of the vote.

Cash, a singer-songwriter, served as member of Parliament for the riding from 2011 to 2015 — a win that ended a 49-year Liberal dynasty in the riding. During that time, he served in prominent roles such as the immigration critic for the official opposition.

The Davenport riding had been held by the Liberals from 1962 to 2011, mostly by Charles Caccia from 1968 to 2004. Mario Silva held the riding from 2004 to 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

3:18 Youth-organized debate with Davenport federal candidates on infrastructure, environment Youth-organized debate with Davenport federal candidates on infrastructure, environment

Dzerowicz lost to Cash in the 2011 election. The two battled over the riding once again in 2015, when she won for the Liberals.

Global News has projected that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form a minority government in parliament.

Twitter mentions per candidate

View link »