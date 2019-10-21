Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

NDP’s Andrew Cash fails to win back Toronto’s Davenport riding

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 11:56 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 1:20 am
.

New Democrat candidate Andrew Cash has failed to win over Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz in Toronto’s Davenport riding.

With 161 out of 195 polls reporting, Global News has declared Dzerowicz the winner with more than 45 per cent of the vote. Cash was trailing with 38.4 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019 — real-time results in the federal election

Cash, a singer-songwriter, served as member of Parliament for the riding from 2011 to 2015 a win that ended a 49-year Liberal dynasty in the riding. During that time, he served in prominent roles such as the immigration critic for the official opposition.

The Davenport riding had been held by the Liberals from 1962 to 2011, mostly by Charles Caccia from 1968 to 2004. Mario Silva held the riding from 2004 to 2011.

Story continues below advertisement
Youth-organized debate with Davenport federal candidates on infrastructure, environment
Youth-organized debate with Davenport federal candidates on infrastructure, environment

Dzerowicz lost to Cash in the 2011 election. The two battled over the riding once again in 2015, when she won for the Liberals.

Global News has projected that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form a minority government in parliament.

Twitter mentions per candidate

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019Torontocanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019DavenportAndrew CashJulie Dzerowiczandrew cash davenportandrew cash electionandrew cash julie Dzerowiczandrew cash NDPCanada election results
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.