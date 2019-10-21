‘Travel is not recommended’: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Highway 3

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Boundary and West Kootenay regions.
Environment Canada says a moist Pacific frontal system is moving through B.C.’s Southern Interior, and is forecasting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow along certain sections of Highway 3.
Specifically, the warning is for Paulson Summit, which has an elevation of 1,446 metres, to the Kootenay Pass, which has an elevation of 1,781 metres.
“With snow levels around the 1,200-metre mark, Kootenay Pass has already seen 10 to 15 cm of accumulation with a further 10 to 15 cm expected,” the national weather service said in its warning.
“The snow levels will rise to be above the Kootenay Pass summit after midnight tonight, at which time the snow will switch over to rain.”
Environment Canada added “travel is not recommended. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
