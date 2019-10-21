Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

BC ferries shifts Queen of Cumberland route as Skeena Queen gets mid-life upgrade

By Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 4:10 pm
The Queen of Cumberland is replacing the Skeena Queen on the Swartz Bay to Salt Spring Island route.
The Queen of Cumberland is replacing the Skeena Queen on the Swartz Bay to Salt Spring Island route. BC Ferries

BC Ferries has announced the Queen of Cumberland is replacing the Skeena Queen on the Swartz Bay to Salt Spring Island route, so the Skeena can under a mid-life upgrade.

That refit begins Monday, Oct. 28, and runs until the middle of March.

READ MORE: Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries worker injured aboard vessel at Horseshoe Bay

In some configurations, the Cumberland can actually carry 112 vehicles, 20 more than the Skeena.

However, during the Christmas holiday period running from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, the smaller Bowen Queen will handle the route, because the Cumberland is needed on the busier Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route.

The Bowen only carries 61 vehicles, and BC Ferries is warning that vehicles travelling from Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring may see longer lineups.

READ MORE: BC Ferries wants your thoughts on major upgrade plan for Horseshoe Bay terminal

Story continues below advertisement

Completing the game of musical chairs, BC Ferries’ new vessel, the Salish Raven, will fill in for the Queen of Cumberland on the Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route over the course of the Skeena’s mid-life upgrade.

Passengers on all affected routes are advised to arrive early or make reservations during the upgrade period to ensure they get where they are going on time.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
BC FerriesFerriesSalish Ravenbc ferries route changemid-life upgradequeen of cumberlandskeena queen
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.