BC ferries shifts Queen of Cumberland route as Skeena Queen gets mid-life upgrade

BC Ferries has announced the Queen of Cumberland is replacing the Skeena Queen on the Swartz Bay to Salt Spring Island route, so the Skeena can under a mid-life upgrade.

That refit begins Monday, Oct. 28, and runs until the middle of March.

In some configurations, the Cumberland can actually carry 112 vehicles, 20 more than the Skeena.

However, during the Christmas holiday period running from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, the smaller Bowen Queen will handle the route, because the Cumberland is needed on the busier Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route.

The Bowen only carries 61 vehicles, and BC Ferries is warning that vehicles travelling from Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring may see longer lineups.

Completing the game of musical chairs, BC Ferries’ new vessel, the Salish Raven, will fill in for the Queen of Cumberland on the Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route over the course of the Skeena’s mid-life upgrade.

Passengers on all affected routes are advised to arrive early or make reservations during the upgrade period to ensure they get where they are going on time.