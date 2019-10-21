Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Atateken Street unveils official signage

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:25 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 2:26 pm
Atateken Street is officially the new name of Amherst Street.
Atateken Street is officially the new name of Amherst Street. Global News

Amherst Street in downtown Montreal has officially taken on its new name in the spirit of reconciliation.

The north-south street’s old signs were taken down and replaced with signs bearing its new name, Atateken Street, on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Montreal renames Amherst Street to Atateken to honour Indigenous Peoples

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commended the move on social media, saying the change was finally official.

After years of discussions and a promise to change the street’s name, Atateken Street was unveiled by Plante in June to honour Indigenous Peoples. Atataken means “brothers and sisters” in the Mohawk language.

READ MORE: Montreal’s Amherst Street name change to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

The street was long named after British general Jeffrey Amherst, who led the capitulation of Montreal in September 1760. He is accused of using blankets he knew were contaminated with smallpox to quell Indigenous rebellions.

— With files from the Canadian Press

