Montreal’s Atateken Street unveils official signage

Amherst Street in downtown Montreal has officially taken on its new name in the spirit of reconciliation.

The north-south street’s old signs were taken down and replaced with signs bearing its new name, Atateken Street, on Monday morning.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commended the move on social media, saying the change was finally official.

After years of discussions and a promise to change the street’s name, Atateken Street was unveiled by Plante in June to honour Indigenous Peoples. Atataken means “brothers and sisters” in the Mohawk language.

The street was long named after British general Jeffrey Amherst, who led the capitulation of Montreal in September 1760. He is accused of using blankets he knew were contaminated with smallpox to quell Indigenous rebellions.

— With files from the Canadian Press