Crime

Ohio man identified as victim of fatal Hwy. 401 crash west of London

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted October 21, 2019 11:39 am
A 34-year-old Ohio man has been identified as the person killed in a crash along Hwy. 401 near London on Friday.
A 34-year-old Ohio man has been identified as the person killed in a crash along Hwy. 401 near London on Friday.

A 34-year-old man from Ohio has been identified as the victim of Friday’s fatal crash along Hwy. 401 west of London.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Iona and Union roads. Elgin County OPP say a total of five vehicles were involved: two tractor trailers, a five-tonne commercial truck and two passenger vehicles.

Officers say their investigation showed the vehicles were merging into one lane because of upcoming construction when the collision happened.

Two people were treated and transported to hospital with serious injuries and as of Friday afternoon were listed in stable condition.

One of the people in a passenger vehicle died of his injuries and on Monday the OPP identified him as 34-year-old Benjamin Dionisio of Toledo, Ohio.

Officers say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.