Crime

RCMP investigating break-in at Berwick, N.S., pet store, theft of donation jar

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 10:10 am
Police say this person broke into a pet food store on Oct. 8, 2019. .
Police say this person broke into a pet food store on Oct. 8, 2019. . Nova Scotia RCMP

Police are investigating a break-in at a pet food store in Berwick, N.S., earlier this month.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Oct. 8 at around 5 p.m., a man damaged entered the front door of the store on South Street.

Police say the suspect can be seen on video surveillance exploring the front counter then taking a donation jar off the counter prior to leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

TAGS
CrimeRCMPPoliceNova Scotia RCMPCrime StoppersKings District RCMPSouth Street
