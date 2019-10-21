RCMP investigating break-in at Berwick, N.S., pet store, theft of donation jar

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a break-in at a pet food store in Berwick, N.S., earlier this month.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Oct. 8 at around 5 p.m., a man damaged entered the front door of the store on South Street.

Police say the suspect can be seen on video surveillance exploring the front counter then taking a donation jar off the counter prior to leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

