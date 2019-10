Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has his first ATP Tour title.

READ MORE: Shapovalov holds Montreal tennis workshop to inspire a new generation of players

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., captured the Stockholm Open on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

Not only was it Shapovalov’s first ATP title but he becomes the first Canadian Tour winner since Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in Brisbane in January 2016.

-More coming.

Story continues below advertisement