Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg faces Edmonton on 3-game home slide

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 20, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 20, 2019 3:22 am

Edmonton Oilers (7-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-5-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg takes on Edmonton looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

Winnipeg went 29-18-3 in Western Conference play and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season, 62 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 21-24-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.