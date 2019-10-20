Winnipeg faces Edmonton on 3-game home slide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers (7-1-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-5-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg takes on Edmonton looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

Winnipeg went 29-18-3 in Western Conference play and 25-12-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season, 62 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 21-24-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.